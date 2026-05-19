What needs to be done to stop paper leaks?

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Trusting any testing agency after the recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak is difficult. Competitive exams are supposed to be fair, transparent and merit-based gateways to professional courses. However, repetitive leaks and integrity lapses across various exams in recent years have severely eroded public confidence. Students spend years preparing, placing their faith in the authorities for an unbiased evaluation. Incidents like these force many to question whether hard work alone is enough to succeed. Because most leaks occur before examination day — during printing, storage and transportation — the government must implement mandatory CCTV surveillance and live audits at printing presses and storage hubs. Additionally, stricter legal punishments must be introduced for leaking papers and organising cheating rackets. While shifting to computer-based testing (CBT) with real-time monitoring is a viable solution, its unique merits and structural challenges must be carefully weighed.

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Need to change the corrupt system

As a student, it has become incredibly difficult to trust the agencies conducting competitive exams in our country. Between 2020 and 2026, the NEET paper has reportedly been leaked three times, and the brunt of this failure is borne entirely by the aspirants. Students spend whole years studying day and night, sacrificing their personal lives and comfort. When papers leak, it severely shatters their mental health. Many who are completely dependent on these exams become so distressed that some tragically resort to suicide. In my view, the system itself is the root cause. Exams leak every year because the government fails to take decisive action. If proper measures had been taken in the past, the NEET leak would not have happened. Today, the youth and the citizens of our country need to wake up and actively work toward reforming this corrupt system.

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Kritika Negi, BA (Second year), RKMV, Shimla

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No transparency or accountability left

The recent NEET paper leak has cast a massive shadow over the ability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct fair examinations. These repeated lapses have put the futures of lakhs of students in jeopardy. It is deeply concerning that transparency and accountability have completely vanished from our examination system. In my opinion, agencies like the NTA should be abolished entirely, and the responsibility for conducting these professional exams should be handed back to state governments. The states, in turn, must develop robust, transparent mechanisms to handle admissions locally. It is evident that a nexus exists between testing agencies and coaching institutes, as the latter stand to benefit the most from these leaks. Decades ago, students still successfully gained admission to MBBS courses without this centralised chaos, so what has changed for the worse in the past few years? Testing agencies have failed. The responsibility must be decentralised to ensure fairness.

Retesh Kumar, LLM (Second semester), HPU

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Leaks must be treated as criminal offences

After the recent NEET fiasco, trusting any examination agency feels naive. Our hard work now seems completely worthless against cheaters and there is no guarantee that the next attempt will be fair. To restore faith, we need radical, tech-driven changes: Encrypted digital question papers, biometric entry verification and real-time AI proctoring. Furthermore, paper leaks must be treated as severe criminal and economic offenses, carrying lengthy prison terms for everyone involved. We cannot ignore that many deserving students take their own lives out of sheer despair after these incidents. An independent, transparent watchdog must be established to audit every major exam. Without these steps, honest students will never feel safe. We deserve a system where merit, not malpractice, decides our future.

Kritika Thakur, BCom (First year), Government College, Kullu

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Trust must be earned again

Following the NEET leak, students can no longer blindly trust the authorities. Faith in the system has been profoundly shaken because these examinations shape the destinies of lakhs of hardworking youths. Trust can only be rebuilt if the authorities ensure complete transparency, airtight security measures, exemplary punishment for perpetrators and independent oversight of the entire examination process. Honest students deserve a level playing field where merit is respected above all else. Until systemic reforms are implemented and strict accountability is fixed, the credibility of these agencies will remain compromised.

Aayush Tomar, student, Government College, Paonta Sahib

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Students should report attempts to sell papers

The NEET examination holds immense societal importance because students who qualify today will become doctors of tomorrow — a profession built entirely on public trust. While the recent controversy has raised serious questions about the credibility of the competitive exams, students often have no choice but to keep trusting the system, as their dreams and careers depend on it. This is why lakhs of dedicated aspirants still show up every year, clinging to hope and focusing on their performance. To restore integrity, strict security upgrades are vital. At the same time, students must also act responsibly. They should immediately report any attempt to sell leaked papers instead of encouraging such corrupt practices. Clean, fair examinations are non-negotiable to protect students’ hard work and preserve public trust.

Vanshika, BA (Second year), Vallabh Government College, Mandi

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A few anti-social elements are responsible

The NEET paper leak has shaken everyone’s confidence, especially after students sacrificed their sleep, social lives and mental peace to prepare. Many spend two to three years after their Class 12 exams just to score well. However, it is not fair to blame the entire system or everyone involved. A few anti-social elements are responsible for disrupting the process and creating mistrust between students and society. Instead of giving up entirely, we should still try to place our trust in major national examination bodies like the NTA while demanding they weed out these corrupt elements.

Samriti, MA (Second semester), Government Degree College, Solan

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