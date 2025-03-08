what our readers say

DT
PT
LADA share approved in 2022 not yet released THE funds allocated by the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) to panchayats for development projects, approved in September, 2022, have not been released. This delay in disbursement of funds has stalled several...
05:25 AM Mar 08, 2025
THE funds allocated by the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) to panchayats for development projects, approved in September, 2022, have not been released. This delay in disbursement of funds has stalled several development works at villages in Kullu tehsil. Due to the state government's failure to release the approved funds panchayats have failed to undertake crucial development projects in their respective areas. To ensure the continuation of these works, it is imperative that the funds be released immediately. Devender, Jallugran

Toilets in new hospital building defunct

PATIENTS at the regional hospital in Kullu are suffering due to the lack of a functional toilet in the new five-storey building. Despite six months of ongoing repair works, the toilets remain inoperable. The elderly and those with mobility issues are particularly affected, as they have to wander to give urine samples. While toilets are available in the wards of the old building, they are not accessible to outpatients during doctors’ rounds. The repair work should be expedited, and at least two toilets should be kept operational at all times.

Ashok, KULLU

