What Our Readers Say: Blocked drains a nightmare

Many drains in Ward 9 under the jurisdiction of the Kullu Municipal Council are blocked. Dirty water has been accumulating on the streets due to the blocked drains. This stagnant water gives off a foul smell, making life miserable for the residents of the ward. Since one such drain is located near the regional hospital, patients and attendants undergo great trouble. The drains have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and the issue will only worsen as temperatures rise. This can cause a health crisis in the area. The city council should ensure that the drains are cleared and the water does not flow onto the roads. Dharmender, Kullu

VILLAGERS without drinking water

THE residents of the upper areas adjacent to the Sainj market have been left bereft of potable water for a month as the supply has been irregular in the area. Villagers are forced to drink water from natural sources, causing illness to many people. The Jal Shakti Department seems to be unconcerned about the problem. Although the department had provided relief to the people by repairing the water supply lines, there are still some areas where the lines have not been repaired properly. The department should ensure regular supply of drinking water to the area. —Yograj, Sainj

Monkey menace at IGMC

MONKEYS have become a big problem for patients visiting the IGMC, especially at the cancer hospital. Troops of monkeys and langurs can often be spotted at the stairs leading to the cancer hospital from the main complex of the IGMC. The hospital administration should look into the matter and ensure that the stairs are free from monkeys and langurs, ensuring the safety of patients and attendants. —Ratna, Shimla

