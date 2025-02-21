What our readers say: Broken Railing Needs Repair

A section of the railing along the road from Cart Road to Sabji Mandi has broken. Instead of properly replacing the damaged portion, a few bamboos have been hastily placed as a temporary measure. This is an absurd and inadequate solution. The Municipal Corporation authorities must step in and repair the broken railing with the necessary attention and care it requires. —Suresh, Shimla

Chitta Crisis Intensifies

The growing spread of chitta among the youth in the state is becoming alarmingly concerning. Even more shocking is the involvement of well-established individuals, including those holding government jobs, in the distribution of this dangerous substance. The authorities must take immediate and stringent action against those responsible for fuelling this crisis. —Neelam, Shimla