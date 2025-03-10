DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: damaged Pedestrian path

What our readers say: damaged Pedestrian path

A section of the pedestrian path near Chaura Maidan is in a poor condition and urgently needs repair. There is a significant risk of people suffering injuries while walking on this path, especially during the night. The authorities concerned are...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:50 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A section of the pedestrian path near Chaura Maidan is in a poor condition and urgently needs repair. There is a significant risk of people suffering injuries while walking on this path, especially during the night. The authorities concerned are requested to address the issue and repair the path as soon as possible to ensure the safety of pedestrians. —Vinay, Shimla

Rash driving concerns

Rash driving is frequently observed on the congested Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road, posing a significant danger to pedestrians, especially children and senior citizens. The police are urged to monitor and take action against individuals engaging in such reckless driving to ensure the safety of all road users. —Kamla, Shimla

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper