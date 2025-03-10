What our readers say: damaged Pedestrian path

A section of the pedestrian path near Chaura Maidan is in a poor condition and urgently needs repair. There is a significant risk of people suffering injuries while walking on this path, especially during the night. The authorities concerned are requested to address the issue and repair the path as soon as possible to ensure the safety of pedestrians. —Vinay, Shimla

Rash driving concerns

Rash driving is frequently observed on the congested Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road, posing a significant danger to pedestrians, especially children and senior citizens. The police are urged to monitor and take action against individuals engaging in such reckless driving to ensure the safety of all road users. —Kamla, Shimla