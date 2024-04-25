What Our Readers Say: Damaged road irks commuters

Apart of the Auckland-Bharari road near Kapil Hotel is sinking and has not been repaired for a long time. This damaged road has left locals concerned as it could lead to a major accident. Driving here has also become very risky. The authorities concerned should repair this road as soon as possible for the convenience of the people. —Dinesh, Shimla
water coolers Malfunctioning
THE water coolers at ISBT, Rampur, which were put up for the convenience of people, are malfunctioning. Passengers have been facing great inconvenience due to this. To make matter worse, garbage is being thrown near them. As a result, passengers here have no free provision of drinking water. The authorities concerned should repair or replace these coolers on priority so that passengers are not troubled anymore. —Tammana, Rampur
Garbage littered near NH
A lot of garbage — mainly plastic waste — has been dumped on the slopes along the national highway near Fagu, polluting the environment. Not only this, it mars the image of the place in the eyes of visitors. The authorities concerned should take stock of this problem and ensure that the defaulters are penalised for their actions and made aware about the harms of littering in the open. —Vijay, Theog
