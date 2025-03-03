DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Defunct toilets cause inconvenience

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:58 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
S hopkeepers and customers are facing considerable inconvenience due to the deplorable condition of the toilets in the food court behind the Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra in Kullu town. The food court, which houses 16 shops serving over 500 visitors daily, has four toilets that are currently out of service. The toilets have not been cleaned since the Dasehra festival and a pile of garbage has accumulated due to the lack of maintenance. —Suresh Kumar, Kullu

X-ray machine breakdown hits Patients

Patients at the Regional Hospital in Kullu are experiencing significant difficulties due to the breakdown of the hospital's X-ray machine. The X-ray facility in the government lab (room no. 168) is unavailable, forcing patients to seek services at private laboratories, where they are charged at least Rs 200. —Ashok, Kullu

