DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Fly Ash Dumped in Rivulet

What our readers say: Fly Ash Dumped in Rivulet

Fly ash from nearby industries has been irresponsibly dumped into the Ratta rivulet, showing a blatant disregard for environmental impact. This uncontrolled dumping raises serious concerns about the pollution of the water body. Aditya, Baddi Patients at IGMC Face Inconveniences...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:27 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fly ash from nearby industries has been irresponsibly dumped into the Ratta rivulet, showing a blatant disregard for environmental impact. This uncontrolled dumping raises serious concerns about the pollution of the water body.

Aditya, Baddi

Patients at IGMC Face Inconveniences

Advertisement

Patients visiting IGMC are facing significant inconveniences as many medical testing facilities are unavailable in the government lab. As a result, they are forced to visit private labs, where they often experience delays in receiving their reports.

Shalini, Shimla

Advertisement

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper