What our readers say: Fly Ash Dumped in Rivulet

Fly ash from nearby industries has been irresponsibly dumped into the Ratta rivulet, showing a blatant disregard for environmental impact. This uncontrolled dumping raises serious concerns about the pollution of the water body.

Aditya, Baddi

Patients at IGMC Face Inconveniences

Patients visiting IGMC are facing significant inconveniences as many medical testing facilities are unavailable in the government lab. As a result, they are forced to visit private labs, where they often experience delays in receiving their reports.

Shalini, Shimla

What our readers say

