What our readers say: High-rise buildings pose threat

THE Solan area is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV, which is vulnerable to severe earthquakes, but high-rise buildings of up to eight storeys are being constructed along the Solan-Kumarhatti highway. The heavy construction could also trigger landslides, further threatening safety and stability in the area. The authorities concerned should address this issue at the earliest to ensure the safety of the people and the region.

Ritesh, SOLAN

Public toilet needs maintenance

Advertisement

T he public toilet in Sanjauli market is currently in an unhygienic condition, with a foul odor emanating from it, causing discomfort to both users and passersby. The facility's poor maintenance is not only a health hazard but also an eyesore, undermining the image of the area. The toilet is a vital public utility for the many shoppers, vendors and visitors frequenting the market.The authorities should take necessary steps to maintain cleanliness and improve the hygiene of the facility.

Rakesh, SHIMLA

Advertisement

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com