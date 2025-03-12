DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: High-rise buildings pose threat

What our readers say: High-rise buildings pose threat

THE Solan area is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV, which is vulnerable to severe earthquakes, but high-rise buildings of up to eight storeys are being constructed along the Solan-Kumarhatti highway. The heavy construction could also trigger landslides, further...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 11:15 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
1072
Advertisement

THE Solan area is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV, which is vulnerable to severe earthquakes, but high-rise buildings of up to eight storeys are being constructed along the Solan-Kumarhatti highway. The heavy construction could also trigger landslides, further threatening safety and stability in the area. The authorities concerned should address this issue at the earliest to ensure the safety of the people and the region.

Ritesh, SOLAN

Public toilet needs maintenance

Advertisement

T he public toilet in Sanjauli market is currently in an unhygienic condition, with a foul odor emanating from it, causing discomfort to both users and passersby. The facility's poor maintenance is not only a health hazard but also an eyesore, undermining the image of the area. The toilet is a vital public utility for the many shoppers, vendors and visitors frequenting the market.The authorities should take necessary steps to maintain cleanliness and improve the hygiene of the facility.

Rakesh, SHIMLA

Advertisement

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper