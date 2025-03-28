What our readers say: Irregular water supply in Lower Kuftadhar causes inconvenience
RESIDENTS of Lower Kuftadhar in Shimla are facing severe inconvenience due to irregular drinking water supply. Water is provided only once every three to four days and for a very short duration. The authorities concerned are urged to ensure a...
water supply. Water is provided only once every three to four days and for a very short duration. The authorities concerned are urged to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply. —Jasmine, Shimla
Need for caretaker to prevent vandalism
THE Municipal Corporation should appoint a caretaker for the upkeep of the public toilet near Jenchu ka Naun in Mandi town. In the absence of supervision, miscreants frequently damage the property. The authorities concerned must take necessary action to prevent further vandalism. —Raj Kumar, Mandi
