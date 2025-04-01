What our readers say: Littering in open areas

LITTERING in various parts of Shimla has become a serious issue. Even pedestrian paths are not spared, as people continue to dispose of garbage, primarily plastic waste from edible items, in open spaces. It’s disheartening to see plastic bottles, wrappers, and other disposable items scattered everywhere, reflecting our collective indifference to cleanliness. The authorities must maintain a strict vigil and take action against those responsible. —Kamal, Shimla

No end to dog menace

STRAY dogs on The Mall Road in Shimla have become a growing concern. They often bite, bark and chase pedestrians, making it difficult for people, especially children and senior citizens, to enjoy a peaceful stroll. The authorities must take immediate steps to address this problem. —Vandana, Shimla