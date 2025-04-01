DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Littering in open areas

What our readers say: Littering in open areas

LITTERING in various parts of Shimla has become a serious issue. Even pedestrian paths are not spared, as people continue to dispose of garbage, primarily plastic waste from edible items, in open spaces. It’s disheartening to see plastic bottles, wrappers,...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 07:24 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

LITTERING in various parts of Shimla has become a serious issue. Even pedestrian paths are not spared, as people continue to dispose of garbage, primarily plastic waste from edible items, in open spaces. It’s disheartening to see plastic bottles, wrappers, and other disposable items scattered everywhere, reflecting our collective indifference to cleanliness. The authorities must maintain a strict vigil and take action against those responsible. —Kamal, Shimla

No end to dog menace

STRAY dogs on The Mall Road in Shimla have become a growing concern. They often bite, bark and chase pedestrians, making it difficult for people, especially children and senior citizens, to enjoy a peaceful stroll. The authorities must take immediate steps to address this problem. —Vandana, Shimla

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper