What our readers say: Penalise offenders dumping waste along rivers

What our readers say: Penalise offenders dumping waste along rivers


Updated At : 07:59 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
PEOPLE do not refrain from dumping waste on the sides of rivers and rivulets due to a lack of strict enforcement. This discarded waste is not only a public nuisance but also severely pollutes the environment and water bodies. The persons dumping waste should be imposed hefty penalties. Furthermore, the violators should also be held in contempt of court. People should be encouraged to report offenders. Immediate action should be taken to remove the garbage heaps along the water bodies. —Sanjeev, Manali

Low electricity voltage hassles

T HE issue of low voltage, particularly during peak hours, has become a significant problem in Kullu town. Office workers and students face difficulties as water heaters take longer to function. Residents rely on electrical heating appliances during the winter, but room heaters are underperforming due to low voltage. Elderly individuals using electric blankets are also experiencing discomfort. Frequent power cuts further exacerbate the residents' woes. The electricity department should ensure an uninterrupted and consistent power supply, especially during peak hours. —Naresh, Kullu

