What our readers say: Retaining wall not constructed

THE retaining wall along the Bahot-Salabkot road in the Sundernagar Municipal Council area collapsed during the monsoon season last year and has still not been reconstructed. This poses a significant threat to motorists and pedestrians who use the road daily. The delay in addressing this issue is concerning, as the safety of the public should be a priority. Immediate action is needed to prevent any unfortunate accidents or mishaps in this area. —Rakesh, Kasauli