Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Shimla drains clogged with garbage

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:19 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
T HE drains near Shiv Mandir in Shimla’s Middle Bazaar are clogged with garbage, as people continue to dispose of waste in them rather than using dustbins. The authorities need to take immediate action against those responsible for blocking the drains. —Raman, Shimla

T HE stray dog menace in Solan has escalated, causing inconvenience to people commuting on the markets and streets. These dogs often bark, bite and chase pedestrians, making it particularly difficult for children and senior citizens to navigate the area. The authorities must urgently address this problem. —Jatin, Solan

