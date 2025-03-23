DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Stray dog menace in Mandi

What our readers say: Stray dog menace in Mandi

Stray dogs have become a major concern in Mandi town, where they roam the streets in large numbers. Children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to attacks. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should take immediate action to control this issue and...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:03 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Stray dogs have become a major concern in Mandi town, where they roam the streets in large numbers. Children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to attacks. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should take immediate action to control this issue and ensure public safety. —Raj Kumar, Mandi

Public alcohol consumption, littering in Shimla

Many miscreants openly consume alcohol on roads in Shimla, leaving behind empty bottles and food wrappers. This not only creates a nuisance but also poses a risk of injury to pedestrians. The authorities should take strict action against such practices, especially in the evenings, to maintain order and cleanliness in the city. —Kiran, Shimla

