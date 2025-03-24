DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / What our readers say: Unpaved pedestrian path

What our readers say: Unpaved pedestrian path

Updated At : 07:36 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
A pedestrian path near Chaura Maidan, which is in a poor state, should be repaired as soon as possible. Due to broken pedestrian path, risk of getting injured on falling is high, especially during the night time. The authorities concerned should repair the path without any delay to prevent any such incidents. —Surinder, Shimla

Garbage disposed of in forests

LOTS of garbage, mainly plastic waste, cutleries and wrappers of edible items are thrown in the forest areas on the slopes of the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road. This practice is not only polluting forests, but also damaging the image of Shimla which attracts tourists from across the country as well as the world. The authorities concerned should clean forests and keep an eye on the people who dispose of waste in the open areas. —Ankit, Shimla

