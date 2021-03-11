Wheat fodder prices shoot up, Una ZP urges govt to intervene

Our Correspondent

Una, May 11

A sudden spurt in the cost of wheat fodder came up for discussion at the quarterly meeting of the Una Zila Parishad (ZP) today. The meeting was presided over by Zila Parishad Chairperson Neelam Kumari. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar and District Panchayat Officer Shravan Kashyap were also present besides ZP members and district-level officers.

Neelam Kumari said the members expressed concern over the increasing price of wheat straw and sought the attention and intervention of the state government on the issue.

She said the escalated cost of fodder had also adversely affected the finances of the cattle shelter homes and cow sanctuaries, which are given a fixed monthly allowance per cattle by the state government to feed them.

The members also suggested that enhanced varieties of fodder seeds be distributed to the farmers in consultation with officers from the animal husbandry, agriculture and horticulture departments.

ZP Vice-Chairman Krishan Pal Sharma said people were facing problems in getting solar-powered gadgets from the Himurja Department due to delay in documentation. They demanded that the ZP should be nominated as sanctioning authority for solar gadgets to reduce delay.