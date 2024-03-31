Wheat, vegetable crops flattened in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 30

Heavy rain and a thunderstorm hit Kangra and Una districts yesterday night and damaged wheat, potato and vegetable crops. The rains and thunder storms have resulted in flattening of wheat crop in some areas. The agriculture scientists warned that rains and thunderstorm, besides causing loss to crop yield can also lead to outbreak of fungal diseases in crops.

Agriculture experts said that the wheat crop was approaching maturity in lower parts of the state while it was in the heading stage in mid and high hills of the state. Farmers should ensure proper drainage in their fields as the wheat crop was susceptible to water-logged conditions. Farmers should harvest their wheat crop only after the weather becomes clear with no rain forecast, they added.

The agriculture experts said that the flattening of wheat crop may cause yield loss in some areas. The thunderstorm also disrupted traffic in Kangra where uprooted trees fell on roads.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Dharamsala #Kangra #Una