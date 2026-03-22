When the Budget met bedlam in House

What was meant to be a routine presentation of the 2026-27 financial proposals in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha quickly spiralled into an extraordinary political showdown on Saturday, rewriting legislative precedent in the state.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had barely begun his Budget address when the atmosphere in the House turned volatile. Within minutes, his remarks accusing the BJP of not backing the state’s demand for continuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) from the Centre triggered a fierce backlash from the opposition benches.

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In a dramatic departure from established norms, BJP legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, stormed into the well of the House in protest. The confrontation rapidly escalated into loud sloganeering and sharp exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, plunging the Assembly into chaos rarely witnessed during a Budget session.

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Amid the din, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania made repeated attempts to restore order, but his appeals went unheeded. With the situation slipping out of control, he was compelled to adjourn the House for 15 minutes, an unprecedented move during a Chief Minister’s Budget speech in the state’s history.

The confrontation took an unusual turn when the Opposition not only demanded an apology from the CM and expunging of his remarks but also sought action against Finance Department officials allegedly involved in drafting the speech. Sukhu, however, pushed back firmly, asserting that he authors his own speeches, including the Budget.

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As tensions simmered, the Speaker maintained that the content of the speech reflected the Chief Minister’s intent. Sukhu, in turn, urged him to deliver a ruling on whether the contentious remarks should be removed from the record.

It was only after the Speaker agreed to expunge the disputed portions that the Opposition returned to their seats, ending nearly half an hour of disruption. The Chief Minister then resumed and completed what went on to become the longest Budget speech in the history of the Himachal Assembly, delivered under the shadow of an unprecedented political storm.