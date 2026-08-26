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Home / Himachal Pradesh / White paper committee being formed to expose BJP govternment’s wrongdoings: Sukhu

White paper committee being formed to expose BJP govternment’s wrongdoings: Sukhu

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the House during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the government was constituting a white paper committee to expose the wrongdoings and corruption of the BJP. He added that the decisions taken by the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur were being examined and the white paper committee would present the facts to the public after completing its work. He alleged that the BJP had no issue left and was resorting to protests to protect and conceal alleged scams. Sukhu said that important issues, including health and employment, were still scheduled for discussion during the ongoing Assembly session and the Congress was prepared to answer questions of the Opposition without shying away from responding to queries on any issue.

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