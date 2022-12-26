 White Xmas eludes Shimla this year too : The Tribune India

White Xmas eludes Shimla this year too

White Xmas eludes Shimla this year too

A girl poses with a man dressed as Santa Claus in Shimla. Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 25

Thousands of tourists who thronged the city in the hope of a white Christmas were left disappointed as snowfall eluded the Queen of Hills this year too. There was no snow witnessed in the city on Christmas last year too.

CHANCE OF SNOW BLEAK ON NEW YEAR

There’s a possibility of snowfall in higher reaches on December 29. But, the chances of snowfall in tourist destinations such as Shimla and Manali look bleak at the moment. — Official, Weather Department

It remained cold and cloudy throughout the day today, but the much-anticipated snowfall did not happen. “We had planned to celebrate Christmas in Shimla long time ago. No snow is certainly a dampener but we are thoroughly enjoying the trip,” said Karan, a youth from Delhi.

Even as the tourists were a tad disappointed, Christmas was celebrated with usual enthusiasm and fervour in the city churches. Midnight mass and prayers were held to celebrate the festival.

Now, the tourists are expecting snowfall on the New Year eve. “We are getting a lot of queries from tourists about the possibility of snowfall. After Christmas, New Year is another occasion when the tourists expect snowfall,” said a local hotelier.

As per the weather department, New Year, too, may go without snowfall in Shimla and Manali. “There’s a possibility of snowfall in higher reaches on December 29. However, the chances of snowfall in tourist destinations such as Shimla and Manali look bleak at the moment,” said an official from the weather department.

Meanwhile, the police are making arrangements to facilitate the smooth movement of tourists till the New Year eve.

Besides deputing additional police force on field, instructions have been issued to arrange cranes (recovery vans) for removing illegally parked vehicles and ensure the use of drones at entry points to Shimla and Parwanoo, etc for the accurate estimation of the number of tourists entering the state.

