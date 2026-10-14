Who is Rakesh Alfred? Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, gets new headmaster

Rakesh Alfred, principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Patna East, has been appointed Headmaster-designate of Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, and would join the 167-year-old all-boys boarding school on November 15.

BCS Board of Governors cited his experience in boarding education, academic development, sports infrastructure and extra-curricular activities. Alfred is expected to combine the school’s traditions with new approaches to teaching and student development.

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The school said he understood the values it seeks to nurture among students — 'curiosity, drive, humility and team spirit'.

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Who is Rakesh Alfred

An English educator by training, Alfred has led DPS Patna East since 2024. He previously headed Neoteric World School, Gwalior (2022-24), and St Xavier’s High School, Gurugram (2021-22).

From 2017 to 2021, he was Deputy Headmaster and Chairman of the Games Committee at Punjab Public School, Nabha. He spent 13 years at Mayo College, Ajmer (2004-17), as Senior Housemaster of Colvin House and an English faculty member. His earlier assignments included Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun; Birla Vidya Mandir, Nainital; and The Chinar School, Alwar.

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Focus on academics and sports

Alfred has promoted learning beyond the classroom through English language and creative-writing programmes, literature, fine arts and mathematics festivals and cultural exchanges. He also organised a five-game sports fiesta, winter trekking and snow camping to encourage teamwork and outdoor learning.

At previous institutions, he worked on upgrading sports facilities, integrating technology into teaching, training teachers and developing student leadership programmes. His initiatives also included a sports academy and Trinity speech and drama training at Neoteric World School.

At Bishop Cotton School, his experience in academic planning, institutional management and extra-curricular education is expected to support the school’s next phase. The Board has also highlighted his contribution to facilities such as a music studio, dance studio and auditorium for junior students.

Founded on July 28, 1859, Bishop Cotton School is among India’s oldest boarding institutions. The appointment comes as outgoing Headmaster Mathew Prasad John retires after serving two stints at the school. The Board has acknowledged his contribution and extended its best wishes to him and his wife, Anuradha John.