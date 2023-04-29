Why seek votes in PM Modi’s name? Congress takes a dig at BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

The Congress today took potshots at the BJP for seeking votes in the name of Prime Minster Narendra Modi in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections.

Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal Pradesh, said, “I was surprised to see hoardings of the BJP carrying a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city for the SMC elections. What will the Prime Minister do in the SMC? Is he going to make parking lots or resolve traffic problem?”

Shukla, while addressing mediapersons here, said “The BJP had governments both at the Centre and in the state. It was also in power in the SMC for the past five years yet it did nothing for the city. Now, it has put up Prime Minister’s hoardings to influence voters.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, too, joined Shukla in attacking the BJP for putting up hoardings with Modi’s photo. “It shows that the previous BJP government and SMC councillors did nothing for the people of Shimla in the past five years,” he said.

Sukhu accused the BJP of ruining Shimla city in the past five years. He said the Congress government would transform Shimla into a city comparable with the best in the world. “Shimla has lost its glory. The BJP has destroyed it in the past five years. It’s reeling under problems like the lack of parking spaces, traffic congestion, etc. Our government will transform it into a world class city,” he said.

He claimed that the Congress would win the SMC elections with a three-fourth majority. He said that if the Congress was voted to power in the SMC, it would help the state government develop it into a world class city. “We have two ministers Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh from the SMC area. They will maintain pressure on the government to allocate more funds for the development of Shimla city,” he added.

He said that his government would provide liberal funds for the development of the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the proposed ropeway project would prove to be a game changer in decongesting the city. Besides, the induction of electric buses and the assured 24x7 supply of clean water by 2025 would make the city far more liveable, he added.