Widened area turned into parking lot

The road in front of the Auckland School for Boys is being widened so that vehicles could ply easily. Even though the work is on, some taxi operators have already started parking their vehicles on the widened area. The authorities concerned should ensure that this space doesn’t end up becoming a parking lot.

Vandana, Shimla

School vans overspeeding

Some vans ferrying schoolchildren are being driven at a high speed, especially in the morning when the roads are not congested and they are running late. The authorities should be strict towards such drivers and they should be made to regard the speed limit. The police and school authorities should monitor these cabs . Chetan, Shimla

Water wastage

Water has been overflowing from an under-construction building in Panthaghati for the last couple of days. As the building is unoccupied and locked, there’s no way to turn stop the flow of water. Water supply officials should look into it.

Ravi, Panthaghati

