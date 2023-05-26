Widespread rain across Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 25

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds at most places and hailstorm at isolated places have caused a significant dip in the temperatures. Light snowfall has been reported at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur.

Tourists take shelter under umbrellas in Shimla. LALIT KUMAR

On May 22, Una had recorded the season’s highest temperature at 42.4 with several other stations crossing the 35°C mark. Due to the precipitation over the last couple of days, the maximum temperatures have slipped down significantly. The maximum temperature during the day was recorded in Dhaula Kuan (32.1°C). Overall, the average maximum temperatures are 7°C lower than the normal.

Due to the precipitation since Wednesday morning, 19 roads are closed and as many as 171 distribution transformers have been affected. The district of Sirmaur has endured the maximum damage with 11 roads affected and 126 transformer disrupted.

As per the weather department, all districts are likely to receive rain to varying degree over the next seven days. As a result, the maximum temperature will continue to stay below normal over the next week. The minimum temperatures will be below normal in some parts of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi and Kinnaur.

Since Wednesday morning, several places received rainfall. Dharampur recorded 67 mm rainfall, Bijahi got 60 mm, Kumarsen and Gaggal 55 mm each, Una and Tissa 46 mm each, Arki and Kheri 45 mm each, Sundernagar, Guler and Narkanda 43 mm each, Jubbar Hatti 41 mm and Gohar and Pandoh 40 mm each.