Widespread rain, isolated snowfall across Himachal

Shimla, March 31

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in various parts of the state today. In higher reaches, snowfall was witnessed at isolated places.

Restore Leh NH by mid-April: Hoteliers Lahaul locals have sought the restoration of the Manali-Leh NH for civil traffic by April 15 to give impetus to tourism in this high-altitude area. A few days ago, the BRO had restored the NH for the military vehicles. Fresh SNow in Lahaul-Spiti High hills of Lahaul-Spiti tribal district on Friday received fresh snowfall, affecting the traffic movement on the Manali-Leh national highway and Darcha-Padum road

It was raining in the Lahaul region in the morning but later, it started snowing near Atal Tunnel & its surrounding areas

Change in weather forced the admn to stop traffic movement on the Manali-Leh NH beyond the Solang valley

Snow-covered stairs to the Shikari Devi Temple in Mandi. Jai kumar & Lalit Kumar

“The precipitation will continue in the night as well. By tomorrow afternoon, the precipitation will begin to reduce,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. “Thankfully, there have been no reports of significant hailstorm till late evening,” he added.

People carry umbrellas during heavy rain at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday. Jai kumar & Lalit Kumar

Solan (40 mm), Nahan (36.1 mm), Narkanda (20 mm) Dalhousie (17 mm), Kangra (16 mm) and Shimla (16mm) received significant rainfall over the last 24 hours. The places in high hills that received snowfall were Jalori Jot (4 inch), Rohtang Top (5 inch), Churdhar (12 inch), Dodra Kwar (6 inch).

Paul said that the state would be hit by another Western Disturbance from April 3-5. “The precipitation will again increase on April 3-4, but the intensity will be comparatively less. From April 5 onwards, we can expect dry weather,” he said.

The apple growers, though, are not happy with this “unseasonal rainfall”. “It’s a bloom time for the orchards located at low and mid elevations. Rain was not required at this time. It could damage the flowers. Also, the bees will not come out for pollination due to rain and low temperatures,” said Lokender Bisht, an apple grower from Rohru.

Meanwhile, rain will be beneficial for stone fruits that have gone past the bloom stage. “The fruit is set so the rain won’t harm stone fruits. Instead, it will facilitate the development of the fruit,” said Deepak Singha, a grower from Kotgarh.

