Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 20

Widespread snowfall in the state in the past 24 hours has led to the closure of 380 roads. Also, 109 distribution transformers (DTRs) have become defunct. As many as nine districts received light to moderate snowfall and a few places, especially in Kullu, saw heavy precipitation in the past 24 hours.

Dharamsala’s Naddi dons a white mantle after the season’s first snowfall on Friday. Photos: ANI/Kamaljeet

A maximum of 182 roads have been closed in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by Shimla (68) and Kullu (53). Also, a maximum of 82 DTRs have been affected in Lahaul and Spiti district followed by 20 in Shimla.