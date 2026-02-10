DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Wild elephants sighted again in Majra range, Forest Dept on alert

Wild elephants sighted again in Majra range, Forest Dept on alert

Movement detected in Mastali reserve forest in Paonta Sahib division; villagers advised to remain cautious

Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 08:08 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Movement of elephants detected in Mastali reserve forest in Paonta Sahib division. File
A fresh movement of wild elephants in the Majra range of the Paonta Sahib Forest Division in Sirmaur district has raised concern among the Forest Department and locals. Evidence of elephant activity has been found in the Satiwala beat, particularly in the Mastali Reserved Forest area falling under compartments C-1 and C-2, where several small trees have been damaged.

Soon after receiving the information about the presence of elephants, a team of forest officials led by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Assistant Conservater of Forest (ACF) and Range Officer (RO) visited the spot to assess the situation. Based on fresh footprints found at the site, the department has estimated that the group consists of three to four elephants.

According to forest officials, the elephants halted in the Mastali area during the night before moving towards Kothewali. Beyond Kothewali lies the Simbalwada National Park, and officials believe that the herd may now be heading towards the deeper forest areas of the national park. “The movement pattern suggests that the elephants are progressing towards forested terrain, which may reduce the risk to human habitations,” said Paonta Sahib DFO Ved Prakash Sharma.

In view of the elephant movement, the Forest Department has intensified monitoring across the region. Field staff have been deployed to keep a close watch on the herd’s movement and to alert villagers in vulnerable areas.

DFO Sharma appealed to people living near forest fringes to remain vigilant and avoid venturing out at night. “People are advised not to take any risk on their own if spot elephants. They should immediately inform the Forest Department so that timely action can be taken to prevent any loss of life or property,” he said.

