Wildlife head visits shimla

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Amitabh Gautam visited Rampur and Sarahan in Shimla district, where the human-bear conflict is on the rise. Rampur Deputy Conservator of Forests Gurharsh Singh apprised Gautam of the rising human-bear conflict in the Rampur division. Gautam, who heads the Wildlife Division of the Forest Department, then visited the human-bear conflict area falling under Shahdhar gram panchayat and interacted with the residents. He made the residents aware of several measures to reduce human-bear conflict. The official also visited the Sarahan Pheasantry and inspected ongoing works. Preeti Bhandari, Conservator of Forests, Forest Circle, Shimla South, apprised him of various works being done under the Sarahan breeding centre. Sarahan Deputy Conservator of Forests Ashok Negi informed Gautam about the successes achieved in the Sarahan Jujurana breeding centre in the past years.