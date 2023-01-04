Will approach court against denotification, says former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 3

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister, today accused the Congress government of resorting to vendetta politics to undo various important decisions taken his government.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons in the local PWD rest house, said the BJP condemned the decision of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government to denotify several offices of the Electricity Board, IPH, PWD, Block Development Offices, revenue circles and tehsils.

He said these offices were opened with the approval of the state Cabinet and boards by the constitutionally elected government. Therefore, the new government had no authority to close these offices.

“The decision to close down all institutions one by one shows the dictatorial attitude of the Congress government under the leadership of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Chief Minister is yet to constitute his full Cabinet,” Thakur said.

He said that the BJP would raise the issue in the state Assembly, in streets and approach court to seek relief. He added that it was not proper for the Congress to function with a sense of revenge and play dirty politics to set aside all public interest decisions taken by the BJP government.

Thakur said in 2017 when the BJP was voted to power and he was elected Chief Minister, the previous Congress government had opened four medical colleges at Chamba, Nahan, Ner Chowk in Mandi and Hamirpur without any infrastructure. There was no faculty, no buildings and no place to start classes. However, his government still honoured the decision of the previous government and provided necessary funds to make these institutions operational.

He said that similar was the situation with degree colleges opened by the Virbadhra Singh government in 2017. He added that the Congress would have to pay a heavy price for its vendetaa politics in the coming days.

