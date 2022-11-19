Will be tough for new govt to mobilise funds

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

The new government will find it difficult to raise Rs 16,000 crore for paying arrear dues to its employees. The state is under a debt burden of over Rs 70,000 crore.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be held on December 8. The focus of the new government will be on raising funds to pay salaries to employees and maintain the pace of development works.

Had it not been for the receipt of Rs 2,000 crore loan in the government exchequer on November 9, salary payment to over 2.25 lakh employees could have become difficult. There was an overdraft of over Rs 800 crore during the election period as the loan of Rs 2,000 crore was being awaited.

This was the second occasion within this financial year that there was an overdraft as in the first trimester also, there was an overdraft of Rs 750 crore. Normally, an overdraft situation occurs when there is more spending by various departments than the allocated amount. Even during the Covid period, the government had to take an overdraft of Rs 1,200 crore on account of the wheels of the economy coming to a standstill in 2020.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned all state Finance Ministers for deliberations on the Union Budget. It is uncertain if Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will attend the meeting, but Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena will represent the state.

Himachal is keen that the state is compensated for the GST compensation in view of the shortfall in the GST collection. This has resulted in an annual loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the state government, which is a huge amount considering that Himachal has a few revenue generation sectors.

The grant of old pension scheme (OPS) to 1.16 lakh employees, at present covered under the new pension scheme (NPS), will entail an annual expenditure of almost Rs 710 crore, besides a one-time amount of almost Rs 2,000 crore.

The Finance Department is confronted with the task of managing the state’s fund in a manner where the announcements made by either of the two political players, the BJP and the Congress, will have to be honoured, depending who wins. Both BJP and Congress have been accusing each other for pushing the state on the verge of bankruptcy.

Promises made in manifestos

Parties have made several promises in their election manifestos like free power, lakhs of jobs, financial assistance to women, payment arrears to employees and scooties for women. However, it will be will be a Herculean task for the new government to arrange finances to fulfil these promises.