Will bring policy to save forests: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government would bring a policy to save forests from fire, floods and landslides. Responding to the debate initiated by Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, MLA from Barsar, under Rule 130, the Chief Minister said the government had already undertaken several measures, including raising awareness among people through ‘nukkad nataks’, etc. “We will consider if we need to employ ‘rakhas’ to protect the forests,” the CM said.

Stressing on the importance of forests while initiating the debate, Lakhanpal said the governments so far have not taken serious measures to save forests from fire, floods, landslides and illegal felling. “There’s not enough staff to take care of forests. ‘Van rakshaks’ have been laid off and forest guards are inadequate. There are no chowkidars to look after department’s guest houses. The government must take serious measures to save the forests,” he said.

Ravi Thakur, MLA, Lahaul and Spiti, said the Forest Department needed some structural changes. “There are too many officials in the headquarters, but not enough on the field,” he said.

Dwelling on the adverse impact of climate change and hydro power projects, he said the glaciers in his constituency had reduced 30 to 35 per cent. Agreeing with Thakur, Kewal Pathania, MLA, Shahpur, also stressed on the need to restructure the top-heavy forest department. “Also, rakhas and firewatchers should be re-employed,” he said.

Ajay Solanki, MLA, Nahan, said the Forest Department should coordinate with the Panchyati Raj institutions and rope in NGOs to save the forests from natural disasters. “Also, the accountability should be fixed about tree plantations and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds should be used carefully,” he said.

Vinod Sultanpuri, MLA from Kasauli, said his constituency, which has pine forests, sees frequent fire incidents, resulting in human and wildlife loss. “If the pine needles could be used commercially, it would lead to reduction in fires. Also, the department should consider planting fruit-bearing plants in the forest,” said Sultanpuri.

Chetanya Sharma, MLA Gagret, stressed on the need to have scientific approach and the use of technology to save forests from fire and other disasters. Harish Janartha, MLA Shimla (Urban), dwelt on the need to have early grant of FRA/FCA permission to boost development works.