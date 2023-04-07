Will bring White Paper on fiscal health: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

On the last day of the Budget Session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government would bring a White Paper on the economic health of the state.

He was speaking during a debate on a resolution brought under Rule 130 by MLAs Rajendra Rana, Rajesh Dharmani, Suresh Kumar, Kewal Singh Pathania and Chandra Shekhar to make the state economically strong, self-reliant and cutting down wasteful expenditure.

Sukhu said every citizen of the state was under a debt of Rs 92,833. He added that the Sixth Pay Commission’s arrears of over Rs 10,000 crore were pending and the government had not yet been able to give three instalments of DA.

He said, “The Centre had stopped GST compensation in June 2022. The revenue deficit grant will reduce significantly by 2025-26. So, we have to generate our own income resources.”

Sukhu said that his government had started working towards generating own resources. “We have imposed a water cess, which will give us around Rs 4,000 crore. We have changed the excise policy and auctioned liquor vends. As a result, our revenue went up by 40 per cent,” he said.