Will claim state's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, January 27

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday said that the government would claim the share of Himachal Pradesh in the assets in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. He was speaking as chief guest at a Republic Day function here.

Govt to procure 100 electric buses The irrigation scheme in Haroli segment to be completed at a cost of Rs 75 crore

Chintpurni temple to be developed as model shrine

HRTC running in Rs 1,350 crore losses and only six per cent of its routes profitable

The government to procure 100 electric buses and run them on loss-making routes

Routes to be sanctioned to private parties to provide employment to youth

He said, “The water resources of the state are our property and the Congress government is against the practice of seeking no objection certificates from Central and state agencies for utilising water for irrigation.” He added that the second phase of the Beet area irrigation scheme in the Haroli segment would be completed at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Agnihotri said that the Congress government had started fulfilling poll promises. He added that the old pension scheme (OPS) had been implemented for state government employees.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The Chintpurni temple will be developed as a model shrine. The government will work towards providing better facilities to devotees.”

He said that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was running in Rs 1,350 crore losses and only six per cent of its routes were profitable. He added that the government would procure 100 electric buses and run them on loss-making routes.

Agnihotri said that routes would also be sanctioned to private parties to provide employment to the youth. He added that the government had issued directions to officials concerned to check illegal mining and drug peddling in the state. Una MLA Satpal Satti, Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo, Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma and SP Arijit Sen attended the function.