Will clean up recruitment process: CM

Shimla, December 27

Promising to clean up the recruitment process that has come under the scanner following the JOA (IT) paper leak scandal, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the question papers of two others exams to be held soon had also been leaked by the accused.

“Two other question papers were recovered from the main accused, of Junior Auditor and Computer Operator along with Rs 6.40 lakh,” the CM said, adding that the son of the woman (the main accused) had topped one of the exams conducted by the HPSSC.

“As the HPSSC credibility has come under lens, especially with the involvement of an employee, we decided to postpone the exams to be held in near future and suspend the functioning of the HPSSC,” said Sukhu, adding that the SIT would look into every aspect of the scandal.

Sukhu said his government would ensure that the recruitment was done in a transparent manner in future. “In the next 60 days, we will analyse the recruitment and then put in place a transparent process. We are also looking at provisions to punish people involved in paper leaks.”