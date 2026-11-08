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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Will CM now fulfil promise of 300 units free power after BBMB case win, asks Jai Ram

Will CM now fulfil promise of 300 units free power after BBMB case win, asks Jai Ram

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday.
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for attempting to claim credit for the Supreme Court’s decision directing Punjab and Haryana to settle BBMB project arrears and supply 11,973 million units of power to Himachal Pradesh. Thakur, while addressing a press conference in Shimla, said that the court decision represented nearly three decades of legal struggle, sustained efforts by successive state governments, judicial intervention and the significant contribution of the Central Government.

He said that the state government should now ensure uninterrupted, affordable electricity supply to households, industries and rural areas and restore 125 units of free power to people introduced by the previous BJP government. “Now that Himachal Pradesh is set to receive a substantial quantity of electricity through the BBMB case settlement, will the Chief Minister fulfil his promise of providing 300 units of free electricity? Will he ensure that power cuts in rural areas and industries are eliminated? Will the government reduce the additional burden of electricity tariffs and cess?” he asked.

He alleged that the present government’s policies had adversely affected industrial environment in the state. “Increasing power tariffs, additional levies and uncertainty in electricity supply are putting considerable pressure on industrial units,” he claimed.

Thakur said that the issue of Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in the BBMB power projects arose following the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had advocated for the concept of royalty on water resources, arguing that Himachal deserved compensation for its natural resources. He recalled that the matter was taken to the Supreme Court in 1996 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Subsequently, on September 27, 2011, during the BJP government led by PK Dhumal, the Supreme Court had delivered a landmark judgment recognising Himachal’s 7.19 per cent power share in the BBMB projects.

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“The most significant legal milestone was achieved in 2011 when Prem Kumar Dhumal was Chief Minister. The present Congress government cannot erase this history merely because the final judgment has been delivered during its tenure,” he added.

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