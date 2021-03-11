Will consider ST status for Hattee community, Amit Shah tells Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi, April 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of sympathetically considering the state government’s recommendation to include the Hattee community in the list of scheduled tribes.

Thakur told mediapersons here today that Shah gave the assurance when he led a delegation of leaders from the Hattee community to meet him yesterday regarding the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

“Union Minister Amit Shah has expressed satisfaction at the facts and the record submitted by the state government to the Union government. He assured us of positively considering the matter,” Thakur said. “The case will be placed before the Union Cabinet at its next meeting for approval,” he added.

MoU signed for ropeways

National Highways Logistics Management Ltd and Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation HP Ltd signed an MoU in New Delhi on Tuesday for the development of ropeways in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were present on the occasion.

Thakur said that possibility would be explored to build seven ropeway projects in Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts at an estimated cost of Rs 2,264 crore.

Gadkari was apprised about the immediate need to maintain important stretches of the Shimla-Mataur, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi and Chakki-Mandi-Manali roads.

#amit shah #jai ram thakur