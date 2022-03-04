Will consider transfer of land for deities: CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government would consider the transfer of forest and government land where temple had been constructed in the name of a deity.

He was presiding over a meeting with the Kardar Sangh at Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi today.

The Kardar Sangh had urged him to transfer land in the name of a deity so that it could provide facilities in the vicinity of the temple site for the devotees.

The CM said Mandi was the land of deities, gods and goddesses and was known as Chhoti Kashi. Each and every village had its own deity and its own temple.

Hundreds of deities participate in the Shivratri Festival along with their followers, but it was felt that there was no place for stay of these followers.

The CM said Sanskriti Sadan was constructed at Rs 35 crore.

He urged the Kardar Sangh to come forward to tackle the problem of the drug abuse. The initiatives must be made to motivate the youth to stay away from this social vice. He suggested that the Bajantris must organise a collective event Dev Dhun during the Shivratri festival.

He also urged the Kardar Sangh to involve them in a cleanliness drive.

Temple committees should also come forward in other social activities such as running cow sanctuaries and gau sadans.

President, Sarv Devta Seva Samiti, Shiv Pal Sharma thanked him for increasing the honorarium of Bajantris by 100 per cent and Nazrana of the deities by 33 per cent.