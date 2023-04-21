Will contest Shimla MC poll on development issues, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 20

Sukh Ram Chaudhary, chairperson of the BJP election management committee for Shimla Municipal Corporation, today said the BJP would contest the polls on the issue of development. He said the city had benefitted a lot from the Shimla Smart City project, which was brought to the city by the BJP’s double engine government.

“The BJP government worked in a planned manner to resolve the water problem of Shimla city. A tunnel has been constructed at Dhalli and many pedestrian paths have come up,” he said.

He further said that the BJP was contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections in all seriousness and separate plans had been chalked out for each ward. “Besides, our campaign is going on effectively in all wards,” he said.

Chaudhary said the Congress had done no work in the city in the last four months, except for talking about their false guarantees. “People are ready to answer the Congress government in these municipal elections,” he said, adding that Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag Thakur and state president Suresh Kashyap will campaign in the coming days.

The state BJP also welcomed election in-charge Shrikant Sharma from Uttar Pradesh.