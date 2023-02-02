Solan: Budget will enhance employability of youth, claims industry

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 1

Investors have termed the Budget as balanced with ample opportunities for skilling of the youth to enhance their employability.

They have hailed the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 for skilling lakhs of youth within the next three years. “Covering new age courses for the industry like coding, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, drones, etc., would provide industry-ready manpower, given the rising significance of these areas. Opening 30 Skill India International Centres to skill youth for international opportunities will enhance the scope of the educated youth for pursuing jobs abroad,” said Surinder Kumar, a senior Human Resource official of a home appliances unit at Baddi.

A unified Skill India Digital platform for enabling demand-based formal skilling is another promising scheme but it remains to be seen what criteria is fixed to enable the youth obtain its benefits, said Arun, another HR executive from Baddi.

The infusion of Rs 9,000 crore into the corpus for the Micro Small and Medium Sector Enterprises (MSME) under the revamped credit guarantee scheme would reduce the cost of the credit by about 1 per cent. “This will make available cheaper loan though more is needed to support this sector,” said Rakesh Bansal, senior vice-president, Parwanoo Industries Association.

New Infrastructure Finance Secretariat would enhance opportunities for private investment in setting up of infrastructure, they said.

Subodh Gupta, Chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh, said a balanced Budget had been announced by the Finance Minister which covered mostly all the sectors, predominantly agriculture, research and development, green growth, women empowerment, tourism, MSME and startups.

Tourism to get a boost

Himachal is a tourist destination and the Budget has given a boost to the state policy on tourism. Overall, a fair and visionary Budget, says Subodh Gupta, Chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh

The main occupation in the state is farming. The Budget has announced schemes for agriculture, poultry farming, and fisheries, says Gagan Kapoor, Vice-Chairman, CII Himachal Pradesh

#solan