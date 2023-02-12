Will ensure best facilities in state schools: MLA

Hamirpur, February 11
Education is the key to success and growth of nation said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing students of Shiksha Jyoti Public School at the annual prize distribution function in Kehrwin village here today.
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had started Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School programme to provide best infrastructure and quality education to students in the state. The state government was committed to providing best facilities in the schools, he added. He announced to provide three solar lights and funds for the school library.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC
BBC ‘most corrupt’ organisation in the world: BJP; says I-T dept should be allowed to do its work
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that BBC has a ‘taint...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sen...
Nikki Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid in first challenge to Donald Trump
Former South Carolina governor will lay out her campaign pla...