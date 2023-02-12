Will ensure best facilities in state schools: MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 11

Education is the key to success and growth of nation said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing students of Shiksha Jyoti Public School at the annual prize distribution function in Kehrwin village here today.

He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had started Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School programme to provide best infrastructure and quality education to students in the state. The state government was committed to providing best facilities in the schools, he added. He announced to provide three solar lights and funds for the school library.