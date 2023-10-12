Will ensure dam safety norms are followed: Chief Secretary

Shimla, October 11
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today said that the government would ensure strict adherence to the provisions of Dam Safety and Regulation Act. He chaired a meeting on the post-disaster need assessment here.
He said, “The dam authorities will be asked to adhere to norms regarding the release of water from reservoirs and to have proper warning systems to ensure there is no damage to public and private property.”
Saxena said the government was working towards strengthening the disaster management system and focusing on post-disaster needs, including relief and rehabilitation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money