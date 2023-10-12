Will ensure dam safety norms are followed: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today said that the government would ensure strict adherence to the provisions of Dam Safety and Regulation Act. He chaired a meeting on the post-disaster need assessment here.

He said, “The dam authorities will be asked to adhere to norms regarding the release of water from reservoirs and to have proper warning systems to ensure there is no damage to public and private property.”

Saxena said the government was working towards strengthening the disaster management system and focusing on post-disaster needs, including relief and rehabilitation.

