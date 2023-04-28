Will ensure ropeways, e-buses, 24x7 water supply in Shimla: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

The adoption of ropeway projects at a large scale to decongest the capital city, introduction of e-buses, streamlining traffic, parking and water supply among other issues concerning residents of Shimla would be the top priorities of the Congress after winning the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here today.

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons, said, “The BJP is a spent force and its time is over. After a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, we will also wrest power in the corporation elections with a majority. The BJP has no answer to why the SMC elections were not conducted. It is clear that the party was afraid to hold elections.”

“After tasting defeat in the Assembly elections, the BJP’s desperation to win the SMC elections is understandable and in its bid to do so it’s making tall promises to the people of Shimla. But the question is why these promises were not honoured when it had government in the state, had corporation and was in power at the Centre?” he questioned.

Asked whether a Vigilance probe would be ordered into the alleged irregularities in the Smart City project in the state, Agnihotri said, “If need arises a probe will be conducted. Contractors close to BJP leaders were favoured in the project. It is for everyone to see how the BJP has turned Shimla into a steel city. What has been done cannot be undone but we will ensure holistic development and welfare of the people of Shimla. The state was under huge debt when we formed the government, still we have revived the OPS and fulfilled other promises made before the Assembly elections. We will fulfil all our guarantees given to the people of Shimla in a phased manner.”

“By 2025, we will ensure 24x7 clean water supply. Major thrust will be on streamlining transportation by introducing e-buses, ropeways and comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion and parking problem in the city,” he said.