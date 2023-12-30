Will examine High Court order on DGP before taking call: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said he would take a call on the issue of shifting of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and the Kangra SP after examining the High Court order in this regard.

Talking to mediapersons here today on his return from Nagpur, Sukhu said he had been out of city for the last few days. So he will seek opinion on the DGP issue and take a call accordingly. The High Court had directed the state government to shift the DGP and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri to some other post in a case regarding complaint by a Kangra businessman.

Sukhu confirmed that there had been discussions on the issue of fielding formidable candidates from the four Lok Sabha seats at the meeting with party high command. “Discussions were held on the poll planks for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. Also, there was discussion on names of candidates for parliamentary poll who have maximum winnability prospects,” the CM said.

He evaded a reply on the issue of allotment of portfolios of the two newly inducted ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma, who have still not been given departments despite being sworn in on December 12. There is still one vacancy in the Cabinet.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu