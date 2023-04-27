Will explore setting up solar plants in water reservoirs: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the possibility of setting up floating solar power plants in various water reservoirs, besides establishing ground-mounted solar projects would be explored.

He was speaking on the occasion of signing of an agreement between the state government and Oil India Limited (OIL) for establishing a framework for cooperation in harnessing and developing new and renewable energy sources.

Sukhu said that the OIL could also set up a plant for producing green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis. “Himachal Pradesh has abundant green energy and potential to produce green hydrogen. The state government has taken various initiatives to harness this potential,” he added.

He asked OIL officials to send a team of experts next week to inspect the sites for setting up these projects. He asked the company to avoid unnecessary delay in establishing the projects as this would be a major milestone in making Himachal Pradesh the first green energy state by March 31, 2026.

Sukhu said that the collaboration between the state government and the OIL would focus on developing various new and renewable energy sources and technologies, including solar energy, green hydrogen, compressed biogas and geothermal and wind energy. “The partnership will also facilitate the setting up of new projects in the state, which will create job opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region,” he added.

The Chief Minister hoped that the MoU would boost the development of the state’s energy sector and help in achieving energy goals. “The signing of the MoU is a significant step towards promoting sustainable development in Himachal and achieving the goal of making it the first green energy state of the country,” he added.

