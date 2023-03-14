Will fulfil all 10 promises, says Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 13

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday said, “The people of the state gave a clear mandate to the Congress to form government. So, we are committed to fulfilling all 10 promises we had made to them. After coming to power, the Congress government has restored the Old Pension Scheme for government employees,” he added.

Agnihotri was here to attend the marriage of the grandson of senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur. He said, “During the previous BJP government recruitment exam papers were leaked. Jai Ram Thakur has put Himachal under a heavy debt. Now, he is unable to digest the BJP’s defeat in the last Assembly elections.”

He said the purchase of water pipes worth Rs 2,200 crore by the Jal Shakti Department during the previous BJP regime was questionable. He claimed that many announcements would be made in the Budget for the development of the state.