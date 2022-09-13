Will generate 5 lakh jobs: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 12

The Congress will generate 5 lakh jobs and fill the vacant posts in various government departments.

This was stated by Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, senior vice-president of the HPCC, here today. He said the government had failed to keep the promises it had made to people in the past five years. The double engine government had placed the state in top five having most unemployed people.

He said apart from job generation, the Congress would provide a fund of Rs 10 crore for startups. This would provide more job opportunities. He said the fund would be given as interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Lakhanpal said instead of blaming the Opposition for poor performance of the BJP government, leaders of the BJP should go through the election manifesto that they prepared for elections in 2017. He said BJP leaders should stop misleading people and try to come up with concrete issue.