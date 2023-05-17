Will get corporate funding for sports: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 16

The government will approach corporate houses for funds through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the promotion of sports in the state, said said Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh here today.

“We will seek financial assistance from cement, automobile and pharmaceutical companies operating in the state. In many states, corporate houses have adopted some sports. Likewise, we will also urge these companies to at least adopt one sport in the state,” he said following a meeting with sports associations.

He said, “Good sports infrastructure can’t be built without adequate funds. The government is facing financial constraints, so we will seek assistance from corporate houses.”

Vikramaditya said, “There’s no regulatory body for adventure sports like river rafting, paragliding. There’s a lot of ambiguity in this area at present.”

He said that a Sports Minster Relief Fund would be constituted to provide assistance to sportspersons. “The fund will provide assistance to sportspersons who need help to compete somewhere. We will work out the funding pattern and from where the money will come in the fund,” the minister said.

To develop sports infrastructure, the government is mulling a scheme ‘Ek khel project Apno ke naam’. Vikramaditya said, “Under this scheme, we will enter into an agreement with people who want to have a ground or other sports infrastructure named after their renowned family member or someone else. They will bear the cost of infrastructure development for having the facility named after a person of their choice.”

The minister stressed the need for transparency in the selection of sportspersons for awards. He said that a meeting of the Sports Council would be held soon to categorise various sports. Besides, the government would try to bring in a new policy to ensure transparency and professionalism in sports, he added.

He said, “The sports policy will ensure greater professionalism and transparency in sports associations. The associations should have regular elections and a fixed term.”

He reiterated that the Rural Olympiad would be organised in September or October this year, in which around 40,000 youth would participate at the block level.