Will Himachal HC verdict on appointment of VCs end battle for control?

The verdict of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors has exposed a power struggle that goes beyond the selection of two academicians. At its heart is a larger question: Who should control appointments — the elected government, the Chancellor or the institutions responsible for protecting academic standards?

The confrontation between the Himachal Pradesh Government and the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of the two agricultural universities of the state has reached a judicial turning point. The High Court has struck down the controversial amendments, invalidated the 2026 Rules as they are inconsistent with Clause 7.3 of the UGC Regulations, 2018, and cancelled advertisements for the two posts.

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Immediate fallout

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The fallout of the High Court verdict is that the appointment exercise should begin again. The advertisements stand cancelled and a fresh selection process will have to follow the applicable UGC framework.

The Chancellor and the selection structure regain importance. The verdict also establishes that a state government cannot redesign a university appointment mechanism in conflict with the prescribed academic standards.

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But another confrontation cannot be ruled out. If the government challenges the judgment or seeks another legislative route to regain influence, the dispute can continue.

New challenges emerge

The court verdict may end the immediate legal uncertainty but it creates fresh challenges. The government must now accept the UGC-compliant selection process without allowing the dispute to become another confrontation with the Governor. The Chancellor, too, will have to ensure that the process remains transparent, merit-based and free from political considerations. Any attempt to circumvent the court judgment through fresh amendments or procedural manoeuvres can lead to another round of litigation, leaving the universities once again caught in a political and constitutional crossfire.

What changed after amendment

Under the original 1986 law, the Chancellor appointed a Vice-Chancellor on the recommendation of a three-member Selection Committee comprising a Chancellor’s nominee, Director General of the ICAR and the UGC Chairman or his nominee. The elected government had no direct role in the process.

The amendment changed this arrangement and provided that the Chancellor would appoint the Vice-Chancellor on the “aid and advice” of the state government, with the procedure to be prescribed through rules.

The 2026 Rules went further. They created a search-cum-selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary and excluded the UGC representation. The committee prepared a panel that would make recommendations to the state government, allowing it to select a candidate before the name was forwarded to the Chancellor.

The High Court rejected this architecture as being at variance with the prescribed UGC framework.

Why government wanted control over appointments

The government argued that these universities depended substantially on public funds and that an elected government accountable to taxpayers should not be completely excluded from choosing their chief executive. Also, the UGC rules do not apply in this case.

But the political context cannot be ignored. The amendment came amid a dispute between the Raj Bhavan and the state government over university appointments. The government clearly sought to reduce the Chancellor’s effective control and establish a stronger role for the elected executive.

The government viewed its intervention as democratic accountability; critics saw the danger of political influence entering academic appointments.

Can more states follow Himachal?

Governor-government conflicts over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors are already visible in several non-BJP ruled states. The ruling parties often perceive Governors as extensions of the Union Government while the Governors argue that their role as Chancellors carries statutory responsibilities.

The Vice-Chancellor’s post at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, had been vacant since August 2023 while at CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, it fell vacant in May 2025.

The universities have spent years while caught between legislation, political disagreement and litigation.

Universities cannot remain hostage

The most important lesson is that the universities must not become hostages to institutional rivalry. The High Court has settled the immediate legal issue. It has now imposed a boundary on that quest for control. The real test will be whether the political establishment respects that boundary or whether Himachal, and eventually other states like Tamil Nadu, enter another cycle of confrontation in which universities once again become the unfortunate casualties.

(The writer is a senior political analyst based in Shimla)