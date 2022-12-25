Will improve healthcare services in Chamba: MLA

Chamba, December 24
“My first priority is to improve healthcare services in this remote area,” said Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar while addressing a press conference here today.
He said efforts would be made to improve the condition of the local Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital.
He said, “I have asked the college management to prepare a list of vacancies, including specialist doctors and other requisite staff so that these can be filled.” He added that he would take up the issue of speeding up the construction of medical college building complex with the government.
He said a roadmap for Chamba’s overall development in the next five years would be drawn soon after the formation of the Cabinet. The completion of pending works would be ensured in a time-bound manner to provide benefits of various schemes at the grassroots level, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...