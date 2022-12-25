Will improve healthcare services in Chamba: MLA

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 24

“My first priority is to improve healthcare services in this remote area,” said Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar while addressing a press conference here today.

He said efforts would be made to improve the condition of the local Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital.

He said, “I have asked the college management to prepare a list of vacancies, including specialist doctors and other requisite staff so that these can be filled.” He added that he would take up the issue of speeding up the construction of medical college building complex with the government.

He said a roadmap for Chamba’s overall development in the next five years would be drawn soon after the formation of the Cabinet. The completion of pending works would be ensured in a time-bound manner to provide benefits of various schemes at the grassroots level, he said.